Further advertising restrictions for products high in fat, salt and sugar

Our aim is to gather views on how the government can reduce children’s exposure to HFSS advertising, to reduce children’s overconsumption of these products.

We want any future advertising restrictions to be focused on HFSS products that are linked to childhood obesity. We also want to encourage brands to make their products healthier.

The consultation document outlines our proposals. The impact assessment considers what the costs to businesses and health benefits would be. We want your views on both documents.

Background

The proposed plans were set out in Childhood obesity: a plan for action, chapter 2.

An equality assessment was carried out ahead of this consultation and the government has also published the methodology of the DHSC calorie model.

To inform this consultation, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport appointed Kantar Consulting to conduct research into the levels of advertising to children of HFSS products on broadcast media and online.