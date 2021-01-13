Open consultation

Reforming the Mental Health Act

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
Wales and England

Summary

We want your views on changes to the Mental Health Act to help put patients at the centre of decisions about their own care.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

In 2017 the government asked for an independent review of the Mental Health Act 1983 (MHA), to look at how it’s used and to suggest ways to improve it.

The review’s final report said that the MHA does not always work as well as it should for patients, their families and their carers.

We’re now proposing a wide range of changes to rebalance the MHA, to put patients at the centre of decisions about their own care and ensure everyone is treated equally.

The changes are based on 4 principles that have been developed with people with lived experience of the MHA. They are:

  • choice and autonomy – ensuring service users’ views and choices are respected
  • least restriction – ensuring the MHA’s powers are used in the least restrictive way
  • therapeutic benefit – ensuring patients are supported to get better, so they can be discharged from the MHA
  • the person as an individual – ensuring patients are viewed and treated as individuals

See the easy read version.

Documents

HTML

Reforming the Mental Health Act: summary

HTML

Diwygio'r Ddeddf Iechyd Meddwl

HTML

Reforming the Mental Health Act: impact assessment

PDF, 1.22MB, 93 pages

Reforming the Mental Health Act (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2324-7, CP 355 PDF, 1.02MB, 186 pages

Order a copy

Reforming the Mental Health Act (print ready front cover)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2324-7, CP 355 PDF, 1.47MB, 1 page

Order a copy

Reforming the Mental Health Act (print ready)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2324-7, CP 355 PDF, 1.09MB, 184 pages

Order a copy

Ways to respond

Respond online

