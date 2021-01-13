Open consultation

Changes that the government wants to make to a law called the Mental Health Act (easy read)

Published 13 January 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
Wales and England

Summary

We want to change some things in the Mental Health Act. Please tell us what you think of the changes.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We want to change the law on looking after people with mental health problems.

We have come up with some ideas to make the law better for people who are being looked after.

We want you to tell us if you like our ideas or not.

Click on the ‘respond online’ button below to read about our ideas and tell us what you think.

You can also read about them in the document below or in the non-easy read version.

Documents

Changes that the government wants to make to a law called the Mental Health Act (easy read)

MS Word Document, 14.1MB

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 13 January 2021

Brexit

Check how the new Brexit rules affect you