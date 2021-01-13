Changes that the government wants to make to a law called the Mental Health Act (easy read)
Consultation description
We want to change the law on looking after people with mental health problems.
We have come up with some ideas to make the law better for people who are being looked after.
We want you to tell us if you like our ideas or not.
Click on the ‘respond online’ button below to read about our ideas and tell us what you think.
You can also read about them in the document below or in the non-easy read version.
Documents
Ways to respond
Published 13 January 2021