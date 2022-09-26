Draft Mental Health Bill 2022: easy read

We want to make mental health care better for people.

The government wants to change the law called the Mental Health Act. We decided to make changes to the law after there was a big review.

We want to make changes so people do not stay in hospital unless they need to. We also want the changes to stop people being taken to a police or prison cell when waiting for care and treatment.

We have written our ideas in a draft bill. This means you can look at it before it is final.

The next thing to happen is Parliament will look at our ideas. They will tell us how they think we can change our ideas to make a better law.