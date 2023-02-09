Minimum service levels in event of strike action: ambulance services

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is seeking views during passage of the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill on, subject to Parliamentary approval, introducing regulations on minimum service levels in England, Scotland, and Wales to support minimum service levels in the health service during strike action to protect patient safety.

The UK government has announced its intention to consult on the application of minimum service levels for rail, ambulance and fire services. In health, our intention is that minimum service levels would protect the ability of workers to strike while protecting life and health. This consultation will help to inform a decision as to what health services should be covered in regulations. Our proposal is that ambulance services should be covered in regulations as a priority. This consultation will help to inform a decision as to whether ambulance services should be covered and if so the detail regarding the minimum service levels required in the ambulance service.

The target audience is:

the general public

trade unions

NHS ambulance service employers

other NHS and health service employers

representative organisations and professional bodies

all workers within ambulance and health services

An equality impact assessment and an impact assessment will be published in due course.