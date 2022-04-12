Mental health and wellbeing plan: discussion paper and call for evidence

The government is committed to improving mental health and wellbeing outcomes, particularly for people who experience worse outcomes than the general population. This is a key part of our commitment to ‘level up’, and address unequal outcomes and life chances across the country.

The government has committed to develop a new cross-government, 10-year plan for mental health and wellbeing for England to support this objective.

We want to ensure our new plan responds to the public’s priorities and set out what we can all do as a whole society to drive better outcomes. We all have mental health, and all have a part to play in changing things for the better.

Therefore, we are launching a discussion paper and call for evidence to ask the public a range of questions to help develop the new plan.

This discussion paper is asking people:

how can we all promote positive mental wellbeing? (chapter 1)

how can we all prevent the onset of mental ill-health? (chapter 2)

how can we all intervene earlier when people need support with their mental health? (chapter 3)

how can we improve the quality and effectiveness of treatment for mental health conditions? (chapter 4)

how can we all support people living with mental health conditions to live well? (chapter 5)

how can we all improve support for people in crisis? (chapter 6)

We want to hear everyone’s views on these questions. This includes:

children and young people, adults, and older adults who have experienced mental ill-health

people who have cared for someone affected by mental ill-health

people who work or volunteer in health and social care services who support people with their mental health

people who work or volunteer in places where they meet people who are affected by mental ill-health (such as schools, job centres and housing associations)

academics and experts who work on mental health

This discussion paper is published by the Department of Health and Social Care, and has been informed by conversations with stakeholders, people with lived experience and government departments.

The easiest way to participate in the call for evidence is by completing the online survey by 11:45pm on 5 July 2022. However, if you would like to print and return your completed response, please post your response to the address below.