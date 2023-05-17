Major conditions strategy: call for evidence
Applies to England
Consultation description
We’re seeking your views and ideas on how to prevent, diagnose, treat and manage the 6 major groups of health conditions that most affect the population in England. These are:
- cancers
- cardiovascular disease, including stroke and diabetes
- chronic respiratory diseases
- dementia
- mental ill health
- musculoskeletal disorders
The views and ideas gathered will inform the priorities and actions in the major conditions strategy.
This call for evidence builds on from the calls for evidence last year on cancer and mental health. These provided very useful insights, which we will be considering in the development of the major conditions strategy.