Major conditions strategy: call for evidence (easy read)

The government is writing a plan to deal with illnesses causing bad health and early death in England. It is called the major conditions strategy.

We would like your ideas. This will help us know what you think should be in the plan.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can respond by printing and scanning this document with your answers, then email it to majorconditionsstrategy@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can also print and post this document with your answers to:

Major conditions strategy

Department of Health and Social Care

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU



You can read more in the non-easy read version.