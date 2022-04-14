Mental health and wellbeing plan: call for evidence (easy read)
Applies to England
Consultation description
You can tell us your thoughts and ideas on mental health and wellbeing if you are aged 16 or over and are from England.
Click on the ‘respond online’ link in the box below to tell us what you think about mental health and wellbeing in England.
Or give your ideas in the document below.
You can print and scan this document to your computer then email it to: mhplan@dhsc.gov.uk.
Or print and post this document with your answers to:
Mental health and wellbeing discussion paper
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
You can read more in the non-easy read version.
