Introducing further advertising restrictions on TV and online for less healthy food and drink: internet protocol television (IPTV)

Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Culture, Media and Sport
12 September 2024

Government is seeking views on the proposed exemption of Ofcom-regulated IPTV services from online advertising restrictions on less healthy food and drink.

This consultation seeks views on an aspect of the 2022 consultation on draft secondary legislation relating to the application of the advertising restrictions on less healthy food and drinks to internet protocol television (IPTV) services, which deliver television and advertising live over the internet.

Our aim is to gather views on the proposed exemption of Ofcom-regulated IPTV services from the online restrictions, bringing them in line with existing exemptions for linear broadcast and on-demand programme services. We want to ensure that the application of the advertising restrictions to these services is coherent, appropriate and gives clarity to IPTV operators.

The consultation document outlines the background on the advertising restrictions and IPTV services.

