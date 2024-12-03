Guidance

Restricting advertising of less healthy food or drink on TV and online: products in scope

Outlines the provisions of the Advertising (Less Healthy Food Definitions and Exemptions) Regulations 2024 which will come into force on 1 October 2025.

Department of Health and Social Care
3 December 2024

The purpose of this guidance is to:

It is primarily aimed at businesses implementing the regulations and authorities enforcing them.

It should be read in conjunction with the regulations themselves and with the implementation guidance that will be published by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The advertising restrictions will come into force across the UK on 1 October 2025.

Published 3 December 2024

