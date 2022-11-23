Antimicrobial resistance national action plan – call for evidence

The government is developing the next 5-year national action plan on antimicrobial resistance ( AMR ). The plan will run from 2024 until 2029.

We would like you to tell us your thoughts and evidence for us to consider in making this plan.

We encourage input from technical experts – including on human health, animal and plant health, food and AMR in the environment.

In addition to this call for evidence, the government is consulting a wide range of stakeholders across and beyond government.

Antimicrobial resistance is when the organisms that cause infection evolve ways to survive antimicrobial treatment. Once standard treatments are ineffective, it is easier for infections to arise, persist and spread. These resistant organisms can be found in people, animals, food and the environment.

The action plans are part of a programme to tackle AMR and achieve the UK’s vision for AMR to be contained and controlled by 2040.