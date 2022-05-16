Policy paper

Addendum to the UK 5-year action plan for antimicrobial resistance 2019 to 2024

Sets out changes to the commitments in 'Tackling antimicrobial resistance 2019 to 2024: the UK’s 5-year national action plan'.

Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
16 May 2022

This document sets out changes to the commitments in Tackling antimicrobial resistance 2019 to 2024: the UK’s 5-year national action plan, in its third year of delivery.

The changes reflect lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and progress that has already been made.

