Addendum to the UK 5-year action plan for antimicrobial resistance 2019 to 2024
Sets out changes to the commitments in 'Tackling antimicrobial resistance 2019 to 2024: the UK’s 5-year national action plan'.
Documents
Details
This document sets out changes to the commitments in Tackling antimicrobial resistance 2019 to 2024: the UK’s 5-year national action plan, in its third year of delivery.
The changes reflect lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and progress that has already been made.
Published 16 May 2022