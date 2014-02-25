  1. Home

UK service personnel patient treatments statistics: index

Ministry of Defence
25 February 2014
see all updates

Service personnel treated at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine or the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Headley Court.

Following a public consultation during April to May 2017 on the UK Service Personnel Patient Treatment Statistics, the production of this publication has now ceased.

Editions

  1. UK service personnel patient treatments: financial year 2016/17

    • Official Statistics

  2. UK service personnel patient treatments: financial year 2015/16

    • Official Statistics

  3. UK service personnel patient treatments: financial year 2014/15

    • Official Statistics

  4. UK service personnel patient treatments: financial year 2013/14

    • Official Statistics

  5. UK service personnel patient treatments: financial year 2012/13

    • Official Statistics

  6. UK service personnel patient treatment statistics: background quality report

    • Official Statistics
From: Ministry of Defence