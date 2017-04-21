Consultation outcome
Proposed cessation of the quarterly Afghanistan UK patient treatment Official Statistic bulletin
This consultation has concluded
Download the full outcome
Detail of outcome
One response was received during the consultation period which opened on 21 April 2017 and closed on 19 May 2017. The response objected to the proposed cessation.
It has been decided that publication will cease as proposed and the planned updates (July 2017, October 2017) and further editions of the report will no longer be produced. Factors taken into account are included in the response document.
Original consultation
This consultation ran from
to
Summary
A proposal to cease publication of the quarterly Official Statistic report that tracks the care provided to personnel injured on operations in Afghanistan at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine and the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre.
Documents
Consultation description
Defence Statistics propose to cease production of the Quarterly Afghanistan UK patient treatment statistics Royal Centre for Defence Medicine (RCDM) and Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Headley Court Official Statistic bulletin.
This has been proposed due to a drop off in the number of casualties sustained in Afghanistan, a fall in the number of personnel receiving specialist care and a perceived reduction of interest for the report from inside and outside the Ministry of Defence (MOD). Please note that the MOD will continue to monitor the number of patients treated at RCDM and DMRC for injuries sustained on operations in Afghanistan.
Ways to respond:
By email to: defstrat-stat-health-pq-foi@mod.uk
By post to:
Defence Statistics (Health)
Ministry of Defence
Oak 0 West, #6028
Abbey Wood North
Bristol
BS34 8JH
Share this page
Document information
Published: 21 April 2017
Updated: 22 June 2017
- Added consultation outcome.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence