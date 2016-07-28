Official Statistics
UK service personnel patient treatments: financial year 2016/17
Statistics on service personnel treated at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine or the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Headley Court.
Documents
Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 March 2017
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 640KB
Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 December 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 694KB
Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 September 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 423KB
Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 June 2016
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 416KB
Details
These reports provide statistical information on UK armed forces personnel returned to the UK from Op Telic and Op Herrick as a result of an injury or illness who have been treated at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine (RCDM) and the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Headley Court.
Document information
Published: 28 July 2016
Updated: 27 April 2017
- Added Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 March 2017.
- Added Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 December 2016
- Added Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 September 2016.
- First published.