  1. Home

Official Statistics

UK service personnel patient treatments: financial year 2016/17

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
UK service personnel patient treatments statistics: index
First published:
28 July 2016
Last updated:
27 April 2017, see all updates

Statistics on service personnel treated at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine or the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Headley Court.

Documents

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 March 2017

PDF, 280KB

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 March 2017

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 640KB

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 December 2016

PDF, 201KB

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 December 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 694KB

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 September 2016

PDF, 200KB

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 September 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 423KB

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 June 2016

PDF, 199KB

Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 June 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 416KB

Details

These reports provide statistical information on UK armed forces personnel returned to the UK from Op Telic and Op Herrick as a result of an injury or illness who have been treated at the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine (RCDM) and the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Headley Court.

Document information

Published: 28 July 2016

Updated: 27 April 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 March 2017.
  2. Added Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 31 December 2016
  3. Added Quarterly Op Herrick UK patient treatment statistics: 8 October 2007 to 30 September 2016.
  4. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: UK service personnel patient treatments statistics: index