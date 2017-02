MOD spend over £500

MOD publishes details of all spending over £500 using a GPC (departmental debit card) and details of all departmental spending over £25,000 on a monthly basis.

Note: MOD finance transparency data period October 2016 to February 2017 and dates for publication.

Due to the roll out of the latest system update of contracting, purchasing and forecasting from which expenditure data is extracted, MOD finance transparency data publication dates will change as below: