Transparency data

MOD: spending over £500 on a GPC for January to December 2021

Ministry of Defence reports on departmental spending over £500 with a government procurement card (GPC).

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
19 April 2021
Last updated
11 May 2021 — See all updates

Documents

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for January 2021

View online Download CSV 452Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for January 2021

View online Download CSV 148KB

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for February 2021

View online Download CSV 448Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for February 2021

View online Download CSV 186KB

Details

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) publishes details of all spending over £500 using a GPC (departmental debit card) on a monthly basis.

Published 19 April 2021
Last updated 11 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Addition of: MOD spending over £500 on a GPC for February 2021.

  2. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do