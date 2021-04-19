MOD: spending over £500 on a GPC for January to December 2021
Ministry of Defence reports on departmental spending over £500 with a government procurement card (GPC).
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) publishes details of all spending over £500 using a GPC (departmental debit card) on a monthly basis.
Published 19 April 2021
Last updated 11 May 2021 + show all updates
Last updated 11 May 2021 + show all updates
-
Addition of: MOD spending over £500 on a GPC for February 2021.
-
First published.