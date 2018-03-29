Transparency data

MOD: spending over £500 on a GPC for January to December 2018

Ministry of Defence reports on departmental spending over £500 with a government procurement card (GPC).

Published 29 March 2018
Last updated 4 July 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for April 2018

View online Download CSV 469Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for April 2018

View online Download CSV 188KB

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for March 2018

View online Download CSV 469Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for March 2018

View online Download CSV 242KB

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for February 2018

View online Download CSV 473Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for February 2018

View online Download CSV 204KB

MOD's government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for January 2018

View online Download CSV 470Bytes

MOD's government procurement card spending over £500 for January 2018

View online Download CSV 165KB

Details

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) publishes details of all spending over £500 using a GPC (departmental debit card) on a monthly basis.

Published 29 March 2018
Last updated 4 July 2018 + show all updates
  1. Added MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for April 2018 and MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for March 2018.
  2. Added MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for March 2018 and MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for March 2018.
  3. MOD spending over £500 on a GPC for February 2018.
  4. First published.

Related content