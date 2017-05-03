  1. Home

MOD: spending over £25,000, January to December 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
MOD finance transparency dataset
Published:
3 May 2017

Ministry of Defence reports on departmental spending over £25,000.

Documents

MOD's spending over £25,000 for February 2017

View online Download CSV 327KB

MOD's spending over £25,000 for January 2017

View online Download CSV 368KB

MOD’s spending over £25,000 for January 2017 (payment on account)

View online Download CSV 4.34KB

Details

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) publishes details of all departmental spending over £25,000 on a monthly basis.

