MOD: spending over £500 on a GPC for January to December 2019

Ministry of Defence reports on departmental spending over £500 with a government procurement card (GPC).

Published 4 April 2019
Last updated 26 June 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for March 2019

View online Download CSV 499Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for March 2019

View online Download CSV 276KB

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for February 2019

View online Download CSV 454Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for February 2019

View online Download CSV 217KB

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 on travel and stationery for January 2019

View online Download CSV 502Bytes

MOD’s government procurement card spending over £500 for January 2019

View online Download CSV 193KB

Details

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) publishes details of all spending over £500 using a GPC (departmental debit card) on a monthly basis.

