Collection
DIO Safety Alerts
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- First published:
- 17 October 2013
- Last updated:
- 7 April 2017, see all updates
Defence Infrastructure Organisation alerts for specific safety issues that without immediate action could result in serious or fatal injury.
Safety alerts are issued by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to the wider MOD and its industry partners to communicate specific safety issues quickly; specifying the immediate, short and long term actions to be taken by those responsible. Such safety issues represent significant threat of serious or fatal injury, fire or explosion and include: identified dangerous working practices; faulty or defective equipment, products or substances, unsafe conditions, etc.
Although mainly relevant to infrastructure risks and associated management activities within MOD (eg electrical, gas, confined spaces, working at height) they may be useful to the wider facility management or construction domain (eg facility or property managers, landlords, engineers; infrastructure designers, installers or maintainers).
Documents
-
Safety alerts 2017
-
- Guidance
-
Safety alerts 2016
-
- Guidance
-
Safety alerts 2015
-
- Guidance
-
Safety alerts 2014
-
- Guidance
-
Safety alerts 2013
-
- Guidance
-
Safety alerts 2012
-
- Guidance
-
Safety alerts 2011
-
- Guidance
-
Safety alerts 2010
-
- Guidance
Document information
Published: 17 October 2013
Updated: 7 April 2017
- Added safety alerts for 2017.
- Added safety alerts 2016
- Added 2015 Safety alerts page.
- Added Safety Alerts 2014 to the collection.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence