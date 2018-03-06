Safety alerts 2018

Details

Safety alerts are issued by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to the wider MOD and its industry partners to communicate specific safety issues quickly; specifying the immediate, short and long term actions to be taken by those responsible. Such safety issues represent significant threat of serious or fatal injury, fire or explosion and include: identified dangerous working practices; faulty or defective equipment, products or substances, unsafe conditions, etc.

Although mainly relevant to infrastructure risks and associated management activities within MOD (eg electrical, gas, confined spaces, working at height) they may be useful to the wider facility management or construction domain (eg facility or property managers, landlords, engineers, infrastructure designers, installers or maintainers).