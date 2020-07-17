Guidance

Safety alerts 2020

Defence Infrastructure Organisation alerts for specific safety issues that without immediate action could result in serious or fatal injury.

Published 17 July 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Documents

SA 2020/52 - Powered Industrial Doors – Motor Cable and Fail-Safe Device Assurance

PDF, 194KB, 4 pages

SA 2020/53 - Subject: Powered Industrial Doors – Motor Security

PDF, 244KB, 5 pages

SA 2020/50 - Subject: Aeronautical Ground Lighting: Loose or Missing Fixings for AGL Light Fittings

PDF, 227KB, 5 pages

SA 2020/51 - Subject: Failing reinforced concrete roof slabs to Bulk Fuel Installation (BFI) pump-houses

PDF, 81KB, 4 pages

SA 2020/54 - Subject: Control of Legionella Bacterium during COVID-19 lockdown

PDF, 103KB, 3 pages

Technical Bulletin 02/2020 COVID-19 Water Hygiene Issues – V1

PDF, 148KB, 3 pages

Details

Safety alerts are issued by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to the wider MOD and its industry partners to communicate specific safety issues quickly; specifying the immediate, short and long term actions to be taken by those responsible. Such safety issues represent significant threat of serious or fatal injury, fire or explosion and include: identified dangerous working practices; faulty or defective equipment, products or substances, unsafe conditions, etc.

Although mainly relevant to infrastructure risks and associated management activities within MOD (eg electrical, gas, confined spaces, working at height) they may be useful to the wider facility management or construction domain (eg facility or property managers, landlords, engineers, infrastructure designers, installers or maintainers).

Published 17 July 2020

