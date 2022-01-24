Safety alerts 2022
Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) alerts for specific safety issues that, without immediate action, could result in serious or fatal injury.
Documents
Details
Safety alerts are issued by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to the wider MOD and its industry partners to communicate specific safety issues quickly; specifying the immediate, short and long term actions to be taken by those responsible. Such safety issues represent significant threat of serious or fatal injury, fire or explosion and include:
- identified dangerous working practices
- faulty or defective equipment
- products or substances
- unsafe conditions
- and more
Although mainly relevant to infrastructure risks and associated management activities within MOD (for example, electrical, gas, confined spaces, working at height) they may be useful to the wider facility management or construction domain (for example; facility or property managers, landlords, engineers, infrastructure designers, installers or maintainers).