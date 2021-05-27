Guidance

Safety alerts 2021

Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) alerts for specific safety issues that, without immediate action, could result in serious or fatal injury.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
27 May 2021

Safety Alert: composite panels and decking

Ref: SA 2021/01 PDF, 434KB, 7 pages

Safety Alert: Schneider electric product safety notice PRB 225808 MasterPact MTZ-2 and MTZ-3 ACBs

Ref: SA 2021/03 PDF, 1.98MB, 10 pages

Safety alerts are issued by Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to the wider MOD and its industry partners to communicate specific safety issues quickly; specifying the immediate, short and long term actions to be taken by those responsible. Such safety issues represent significant threat of serious or fatal injury, fire or explosion and include:

  • identified dangerous working practices
  • faulty or defective equipment
  • products or substances
  • unsafe conditions
  • and more

Although mainly relevant to infrastructure risks and associated management activities within MOD (for example, electrical, gas, confined spaces, working at height) they may be useful to the wider facility management or construction domain (for example; facility or property managers, landlords, engineers, infrastructure designers, installers or maintainers).

