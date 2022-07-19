Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence (easy read and BSL)

We asked lots of people what they think we should put in the guidance about Down syndrome. Guidance is like rules that organisations should follow.

Lots of people answered our questions. The main things we found out were:

more staff need to know the law about supporting people with Down syndrome

more people need to understand people with Down syndrome’s needs

people with Down syndrome need to have person-centred care and support - person-centred care means looking at a person to see what they need. This way people get the right care and support for them

We have used what people told us to help us write the draft guidance about Down syndrome. It is called a draft because some things may still change in it.

We will be asking lots of people what they think about the draft guidance. This will help us to check we have the right things in it or if we need to change anything. You can tell us what you think in the Down Syndrome Act 2022 draft statutory guidance consultation (easy read and BSL ).

You can also read the outcome of the non-easy read version of the call for evidence.

The British Sign Language version will be published soon.