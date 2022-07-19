Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence (easy read and BSL)
We asked lots of people what they think we should put in the guidance about Down syndrome. Guidance is like rules that organisations should follow.
Lots of people answered our questions. The main things we found out were:
- more staff need to know the law about supporting people with Down syndrome
- more people need to understand people with Down syndrome’s needs
- people with Down syndrome need to have person-centred care and support - person-centred care means looking at a person to see what they need. This way people get the right care and support for them
We have used what people told us to help us write the draft guidance about Down syndrome. It is called a draft because some things may still change in it.
We will be asking lots of people what they think about the draft guidance. This will help us to check we have the right things in it or if we need to change anything. You can tell us what you think in the Down Syndrome Act 2022 draft statutory guidance consultation (easy read and BSL).
You can also read the outcome of the non-easy read version of the call for evidence.
The British Sign Language version will be published soon.
Original call for evidence
Call for evidence description
The government is making some new information to help make life better for people with Down’s syndrome in England. The new information is called guidance.
We would like you to tell us your thoughts and ideas about what should be included in the Down Syndrome Act guidance.
The call for evidence will be open for 16 weeks and is open to everyone. If you are younger than 13 you will need to ask your parent or guardian if you can tell us your thoughts and ideas.
Click on the ‘Respond online’ link in the box below to tell us what you think.
Or give your ideas in the document below.
You can print and scan this document to your computer then email it to dsactguidance@dhsc.gov.uk.
Or print and post this document with your answers to:
You can read more in the non-easy read version.
Call for evidence questions in British Sign Language
Watch British Sign Language (BSL) versions of each set of call for evidence questions.
Questions for people with Down’s syndrome BSL version: Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance call for evidence
Questions for family and carers BSL version: Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance call for evidence
Questions for staff who work in organisations BSL version: Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance call for evidence
Questions for people with other conditions like a learning disability BSL version: Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance call for evidence
