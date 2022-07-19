Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence

The call for evidence involved:

2 versions of a survey - a main survey and an easy read version - which received 1,268 responses overall

66 contributions directly to the Department of Health and Social Care’s ( DHSC ’s) call for evidence mailbox

’s) call for evidence mailbox further contributions from a several stakeholder engagement sessions

This led to more than 1,500 total responses received.

Responses were received from:

people with Down syndrome

families and carers of people with Down syndrome

professionals and organisations, charities and groups who represent and provide services for people with Down syndrome

In recognition of the commitment to consider the wider benefits of the guidance, DHSC also collated the views of people with other genetic conditions and/or a learning disability.

Questions were structured around 4 topics:

health services

adult social care

housing

education and children’s social care

The outcome document summarises the main insights gathered across all channels during the call for evidence period. Overall, the findings support the need for Down syndrome guidance. The main themes include:

the need for a greater awareness of the legal duties to support people with Down syndrome

the need for a better understanding of the needs of people with Down syndrome

the importance of taking a person-centred approach to service provision, including putting reasonable adjustments in place, and improved communication between professionals and service users

The findings from this call for evidence have informed the development of the draft statutory guidance, which is currently being consulted upon as part of the Down Syndrome Act 2022 draft statutory guidance consultation.