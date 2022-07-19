Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence (easy read)

The government is making some new information to help make life better for people with Down’s syndrome in England. The new information is called guidance.

We would like you to tell us your thoughts and ideas about what should be included in the Down Syndrome Act guidance.

The call for evidence will be open for 16 weeks and is open to everyone. If you are younger than 13 you will need to ask your parent or guardian if you can tell us your thoughts and ideas.

Click on the ‘Respond online’ link in the box below to tell us what you think.

Or give your ideas in the document below.

You can print and scan this document to your computer then email it to dsactguidance@dhsc.gov.uk.

Or print and post this document with your answers to:

Down Syndrome Act guidance call for evidence

Department of Health and Social Care

Quarry House

Quarry Hill

Leeds

LS2 7UE



You can read more in the non-easy read version.

A BSL translation will be available soon.