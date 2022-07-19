Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence
This call for evidence will inform the development of the Down Syndrome Act statutory guidance. We are seeking your views on what should be included within the guidance. We will consider those views when producing draft guidance which we intend to publish for full public consultation. We will provide more information on this in due course.
This call for evidence will run for a period of 16 weeks and is open to everyone. People under the age of 13 will need consent from a parent or guardian to submit their response.
You can respond:
- as an individual
- on behalf of someone else
- on behalf of an organisation
The easiest way to respond is to click on the ‘Respond online’ link in the box below.
A BSL translation will be available soon.
