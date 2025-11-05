Open consultation

Department of Health and Social Care
5 November 2025

Applies to England

This consultation seeks views on the draft statutory guidance issued under the Down Syndrome Act 2022.

Consultation description

This consultation sets out what the Department of Health and Social Care is proposing for the statutory guidance issued under the Down Syndrome Act 2022.

We have considered public views in response to the Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence regarding areas to include in the draft statutory guidance.

We would now like to invite people to take part in the full consultation to widely test the draft statutory guidance ahead of final publication.

We welcome responses from:

  • people with Down syndrome and their families and/or carers
  • people with other chromosomal conditions, genetic conditions and/or a learning disability who have similar needs (to note, this list is not exhaustive) and their families and/or carers
  • organisations
  • people who work in healthcare, social care, education or housing services

You can respond:

  • as an individual
  • on behalf of someone else
  • on behalf of an organisation

See the easy read version of the consultation for easy read versions of the:

  • online survey
  • draft guidance
  • privacy notice

BSL versions of the draft guidance and consultation will be published in due course.

Down Syndrome Act 2022 draft statutory guidance - consultation document

HTML

Down Syndrome Act 2022: draft statutory guidance

HTML

Annex: resources and examples of good practice

HTML

Equality impact assessment - Down Syndrome Act 2022: draft statutory guidance

HTML

Respond online

Updates to this page

