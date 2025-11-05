Down Syndrome Act 2022: draft statutory guidance

This consultation sets out what the Department of Health and Social Care is proposing for the statutory guidance issued under the Down Syndrome Act 2022.

We have considered public views in response to the Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence regarding areas to include in the draft statutory guidance.

We would now like to invite people to take part in the full consultation to widely test the draft statutory guidance ahead of final publication.

We welcome responses from:

people with Down syndrome and their families and/or carers

people with other chromosomal conditions, genetic conditions and/or a learning disability who have similar needs (to note, this list is not exhaustive) and their families and/or carers

organisations

people who work in healthcare, social care, education or housing services

You can respond:

as an individual

on behalf of someone else

on behalf of an organisation