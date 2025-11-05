Down Syndrome Act 2022: draft statutory guidance (easy read)

The Down Syndrome Act 2022 is a law to help make life better for people with Down syndrome and their families and carers. As part of the law, we have written some guidance. Guidance is like rules that services should follow.

The guidance says what services should do to support people with Down syndrome.

To help us write the draft guidance, we looked at what people told us in the call for evidence.

Until we decide on the final version of the guidance, it is called a ‘draft’. We want to know what you think about the draft guidance to help us decide on the final version.

We would like lots of people to answer our questions. This will help us to see if we have put the right things in the guidance and if anything needs to change.

The ‘Questions for professionals’ booklet is for people (and organisations) who work with people with Down syndrome, a similar condition and/or a learning disability.

How to send us your answers

You can answer:

for yourself

for someone else

for an organisation

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us what you think about the draft guidance.

Or you can print and scan this document with your answers, then email it to ndldconsultation@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can also print and post this document with your answers to:

Neurodiversity, Disability and Learning Disability team

Department of Health and Social Care

Floor 3

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU

We will publish BSL versions of the draft guidance and consultation soon.