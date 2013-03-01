Summary - updated information on upcoming protests; reports indicate that protests are planned for the afternoons of 2 and 3 September in the Admiralty area

In recent weeks, several large-scale political demonstrations have taken place on Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and various suburbs in the New Territories. Unauthorised protests have become more frequent and widespread, affecting many areas across Hong Kong, including some areas popular with tourists on Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and on Lantau Island (where Hong Kong International Airport is located). Clashes have taken place between police and protesters following otherwise peaceful protest activities. These have involved significant violence. Reports indicate protests are likely to continue, including a strike organised by the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, with associated rallies to be held during the afternoons of 2 and 3 September in the Admiralty area.

You should be prepared that the situation around protests and public gatherings could change quickly, with the potential for significant violence, especially during unauthorised protests. Protests can deviate from planned routes or rally locations and spill over into nearby public spaces, such as shopping centres, housing estates and metro (MTR) stations. Unauthorised protests have been met by a more rapid and severe police response, including heavy use of tear gas. If you are in and around areas where any demonstrations are taking place, you should remain vigilant, follow the advice of local authorities and move away quickly to a safe place if there are signs of disorder.

Demonstrations may lead to sections of the city being closed off and significant disruption to transport. In recent protests, bus routes, MTR stations, the Airport Express and the Hong Kong Macao Ferry Terminal have temporarily suspended operations without warning. Hundreds of flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport on 12 and 13 August due to protests and violent clashes in the terminal buildings. Further disruption is possible. If you’re due to travel, check your flight status regularly on the airport website and keep up to date with the latest developments via local media.

In light of ongoing protests and demonstrations in Hong Kong, there are reports of greater scrutiny from mainland authorities at border crossings between the mainland and Hong Kong. This includes reports that travellers’ electronic devices have been checked at border crossings. You should be aware that the thresholds for detention and prosecution in China differ from those in Hong Kong.

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Hong Kong, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

The typhoon season in Hong Kong normally runs from April to October. You should follow the advice of the local authorities. See Natural disasters

You should take sensible precautions against pick pocketing and other street crime. See Crime

572,739 British nationals visited Hong Kong in 2018. Most visits are trouble free.

