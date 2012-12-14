Update of information on travel restrictions in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) ('Coronavirus' page)

This travel advice covers the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). For mainland China, see travel advice for China

All travellers who are not residents of Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan or mainland China will be denied entry to Macao. See Coronavirus

All ferry crossings between Hong Kong and Macao have ceased until further notice. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will remain open, including for commercial bus services.

The typhoon season in Macao normally runs from April to October. You should monitor the progress of approaching storms and follow the advice of the local authorities. See Natural disasters

Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Macao, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

Crime levels are low, but you should take sensible precautions against pick pocketing and other street crime. See Crime

In 2018, 58,303 British nationals visited Macao. Most visits are trouble-free.

Consular support may be limited in Macao. However, the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong can provide consular support to British nationals.

Take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance before you travel.