Foreign travel advice
Macao
COVID-19 Exceptional Travel Advisory Notice
As countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel and border restrictions, the FCO advises British nationals against all but essential international travel. Any country or area may restrict travel without notice. If you live in the UK and are currently travelling abroad, you are strongly advised to return now, where and while there are still commercial routes available. Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving.
Summary
This travel advice covers the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). For mainland China, see travel advice for China
Coronavirus: stay up to date Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Macao. See information on measures introduced in Macao to limit the spread of the virus. Find out how to return to the UK from Macao.
See coronavirus travel advice for guidance on international travel.
Sign up for email alerts for Macao travel advice.
All travellers who are not residents of Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan or mainland China will be denied entry to Macao. See Coronavirus
All ferry crossings between Hong Kong and Macao have ceased until further notice. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will remain open, including for commercial bus services.
The typhoon season in Macao normally runs from April to October. You should monitor the progress of approaching storms and follow the advice of the local authorities. See Natural disasters
Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Macao, attacks can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism
Crime levels are low, but you should take sensible precautions against pick pocketing and other street crime. See Crime
In 2018, 58,303 British nationals visited Macao. Most visits are trouble-free.
Consular support may be limited in Macao. However, the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong can provide consular support to British nationals.
Take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance before you travel.