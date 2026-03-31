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MHRA Safety Roundup: March 2026

Please access the PDF version of our Safety Roundup for our easy-read template and QR codes to access the full articles.

Letters, medicines recalls and device notifications sent to healthcare professionals in March 2026

Direct Healthcare Professional Communications

We received notification that the following Direct Healthcare Professional Communications were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals in March 2026:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

In March 2026, recalls and notifications for medicines were issued on:

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Rabies, Human normal Immunoglobulin 500IU solution for Injection, EL(26)A/18. Issued 30 March 2026.

Bio Products Laboratory Limited is recalling one batch of Human Rabies Immunoglobulin following a stability failure for this batch. The batch has shown a reduction in potency of the Human Rabies immunoglobulin.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Regent Medical Limited / Mölnlycke Health Care, Hibiwash 500ml, EL(26)A/15. Issued 23 March 2026.

Mölnlycke Health Care are recalling specific batches of Hibiwash due to microbial contamination at the manufacturing facility, following routine weekly microbiological monitoring.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Crescent Pharma Limited, Ramipril 5mg capsules, EL(26)A/11. Issued 6 March 2026.

Crescent Pharma Limited is recalling one batch of Ramipril 5 mg Capsules as a precautionary measure due to a potential error at the manufacturing site. Following a complaint, it was identified that a pack of Ramipril 5 mg Capsules contained blister strips of Amlodipine 5 mg Tablets inside the sealed carton.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Rokshaw Limited Trading as Curaleaf Laboratories, Curaleaf Oil [FS] 10mg/ml THC, 10mg/ml CBD (30ml), EL(26)A/13. Issued 12 March 2026.

Curaleaf Laboratories are recalling three batches of Curaleaf Oil [FS] 10mg/ml THC 10mg/ml CBD (30ml) due to low THC content.

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Bayer Plc, Gastrografin gastroenteral solution, Urografin 150 Infusion and Urografin 150 Injection, EL(26)A/12. Issued 12 March 2026.

Bayer Plc is recalling all stock of the products listed in this notification as a precautionary measure due to the identification of an impurity above the acceptable limit. The recall is at pharmacy and wholesaler level.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Onkotrone Injection 2 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion, EL(26)A/14. Issued 17 March 2026.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation have informed the MHRA that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) packed in specified batches does not contain up to date information relating to the duration of contraception required for females after stopping taking this medication.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Quadrant Pharmaceuticals Limited, Vesomni 6 mg/0.4 mg modified release tablets, EL(26)A/16. Issued 26 March 2026.

Quadrant Pharmaceuticals Limited have informed the MHRA that their parallel imported packs of Vesomni 6 mg/0.4 mg modified release tablets have been printed with the incorrect barcode/GTIN on the carton.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Sandoz Limited, Apixaban 2.5mg and 5mg Tablets, EL(26)A/17. Issued 26 March 2026.

Sandoz Ltd. have informed the MHRA that the Patient Information Leaflet included in specified batches of Apixaban does not contain up‑to‑date information.

Medical Device Field Safety Notices

Find recently published Field Safety Notices

Report suspected drug reactions and device incidents on a Yellow Card

Please continue to report suspected adverse drug reactions and device incidents. Your report will help us safeguard public health.

When reporting, please provide as much information as possible, including information about medical history, any concomitant medication, onset timing, treatment dates and particularly if a side effect continued or started after treatment was stopped.

Report a medicine

Healthcare professionals should report via a Yellow Card to:

the Yellow Card website

the Yellow Card app; download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

some clinical IT systems for healthcare professionals (EMIS, SystmOne, Vision, MiDatabank, and Ulysses)

Reporting for medical devices

Healthcare professionals should report incidents:

in England and Wales to the Yellow Card website or via the Yellow Card app

in Scotland to Incident Reporting & Investigation Centre (IRIC) and their local incident recording system

in Northern Ireland to the Yellow Card website in accordance with your organisation’s medical device policies and procedures

Reporting for patients

Patients should report via a Yellow Card to:

News Roundup

Publication of meningitis factsheet

The MHRA has published a new meningitis patient factsheet, designed to provide information and guidance on what meningitis is, the different types of infection, how it spreads, and the symptoms that may require urgent medical attention.

The factsheet covers the differences between bacterial and viral meningitis and who may be most vulnerable to severe disease. It also summarises the vaccines used in the UK to protect against meningitis-causing bacteria, and the evidence supporting their safety and effectiveness.

This resource is now available for healthcare professionals, patients and the public. For more information, view the full Meningitis – Patient Factsheet.

Patients to get new medicines up to six months sooner under new joint MHRA-NICE approval process

The MHRA and NICE aligned pathway and an improved advice service will help get new medicines to patients faster and support companies to plan with more certainty.

Patients in England are set to receive some new medicines three to six months earlier under a streamlined approval process being launched by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

This follows commitments in the government’s 10 Year Health Plan for England and Life Sciences Sector Plan for NICE and the MHRA to work together more closely to get medicines to patients sooner. The aligned pathway, which launches on 1 April, will help to bring NICE’s decision-making process forward to run alongside MHRA’s, resulting in decisions on licencing and value being made at the same time. Read the full article for more information.

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