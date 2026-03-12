Class 3 Medicines Recall: Bayer Plc, Various Products, EL(26)A/12

DMRC reference number

DMRC- 38673150

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Bayer Plc

Medicine Details

Gastrografin gastroenteral solution

PL: 00010/0537

Active ingredients: meglumine amidotrizoate and sodium amidotrizoate

SNOMED code: 9757711000001100

GTIN: 5016703008323

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed MA04HM9 02/2028 10x100ml 01/05/2024 MA04JKA 03/2028 10x100ml 31/05/2024 MA04KFC 04/2028 10x100ml 30/07/2024 MA04KJ9 04/2028 10x100ml 01/08/2024 MA04M60 07/2028 10x100ml 23/09/2024 MA04MLL 08/2028 10x100ml 04/11/2024 MA04MM9 09/2028 10x100ml 15/12/2024 MA04MN9 09/2028 10x100ml 19/01/2025 MA04NDU 10/2028 10x100ml 13/02/2025 MA04NNB 11/2028 10x100ml 06/03/2025 MA04PJL 12/2028 10x100ml 15/04/2025 MA04PLZ 12/2028 10x100ml 29/05/2025 MA04PMV 01/2029 10x100ml 11/07/2025 MA04RL2 02/2029 10x100ml 14/08/2025 MA04RL3 02/2029 10x100ml 15/09/2025 MA04S6C 02/2029 10x100ml 30/10/2025 MA04S6B 02/2029 10x100ml 03/10/2025 MA04S6T 02/2029 10x100ml 02/12/2025 MA04XJ8 07/2029 10x100ml 09/01/2026

Medicine Details

Urografin 150 Infusion

PL: 00010/0568

Active ingredients: meglumine amidotrizoate and sodium amidotrizoate

SNOMED code: 8058511000001109 (250 ml 8058911000001102 (500 ml)

GTIN: 5016703000013 (250 ml) 5016703000983 (500 ml)

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed MA044UD 03/2026 1x250ml 09/02/2023 MA04A58 03/2026 1x250ml 27/06/2023 MA04BVD 07/2026 1x250ml 09/11/2023 MA04BVE 07/2026 1x250ml 23/01/2024 MA04HS8 02/2029 1x250ml 04/06/2024 MA04L2M 02/2029 1x250ml 18/07/2024 MA04LTC 05/2029 1x250ml 27/08/2024 MA04NAL 07/2029 1x250ml 11/12/2024 MA04MK6 08/2029 1x250ml 19/11/2024 MA04SJ3 09/2029 1x250ml 03/07/2025 MA04NB8 10/2029 1x250ml 23/04/2025 MA04UXS 10/2029 1x250ml 15/10/2025 MA04VPT 05/2030 1x250ml 12/01/2026 MA042CN 05/2026 1x500ml 24/06/2022 MA044U4 05/2026 1x500ml 01/11/2022 MA048LU 05/2026 1x500ml 09/03/2023 MA04BV0 05/2026 1x500ml 26/07/2023 MA04FRU 05/2026 1x500ml 12/03/2024 MA044U9 07/2026 1x500ml 02/03/2023 MA04TLV 03/2030 1x500ml 29/07/2025

Medicine Details

Urografin 150 Injection

PL: 00010/0569

Active ingredients: meglumine amidotrizoate and sodium amidotrizoate

SNOMED code: 8057711000001100 (10 ml) 8058111000001100 (20 ml)

GTIN: 5016703000860 (10 ml) 5016703000976 (20 ml)

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed MA042JA 06/2026 10x10ml 28/07/2022 MA046UT 06/2026 10x10ml 19/12/2022 MA0496X 06/2026 10x10ml 29/03/2023 MA04AP0 06/2026 10x10ml 08/08/2023 MA04BX7 06/2026 10x10ml 27/10/2023 MA04FHP 06/2026 10x10ml 13/06/2024 MA04KJB 06/2026 10x10ml 15/08/2024 MA04L45 06/2026 10x10ml 15/09/2024 MA04S8T 02/2030 10x10ml 17/06/2025 MA043T7 09/2026 10x20ml 13/09/2022 MA046TS 09/2026 10x20ml 20/02/2023 MA0497C 09/2026 10x20ml 21/03/2023 MA04R4R 09/2029 10x20ml 25/04/2025

Background

Bayer Plc is recalling all stock of the above products as a precautionary measure due to the identification of an impurity above the acceptable limit. The recall is at pharmacy and wholesaler level.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals to Provide to Patients:

No action is required by patients. The medication is administered by healthcare professionals for use during radiological examinations. The recall is at the wholesaler and pharmacy level.

The products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution, no reports of patient harm have been received from patients relating to this defect.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email medical.information@bayer.co.uk, or telephone 0118 206 3116.

For stock control enquiries please email orders-uk@bayer.com, or telephone 0118 206 3131.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

