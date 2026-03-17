Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Onkotrone Injection 2 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion, EL(26)A/14

DMRC reference number

DMRC-38016571

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Medicine Details

Onkotrone Injection 2mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion in 10 ml vials

PL: 00116/0398

Active Ingredient: mitoxantrone hydrochloride

SNOMED code: 4466011000001103

Carton GTIN Number: 55413760208829,

Unit (vial) GTIN Number: 05413760208824

Onkotrone Injection 2mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion in 12.5 ml vials

PL: 00116/0398

Active Ingredient: mitoxantrone hydrochloride

SNOMED code: 4467411000001109

Carton GTIN Number: 55413760208843

Unit (vial) GTIN Number: 05413760208848

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 3L048A 30-Nov-2026 1 x 10 mL vial 16-Oct-2024 3L048I 30-Nov-2026 1 x 10 mL vial 30-Dec-2024 4E049Q 30-Apr-2027 1 x 10 mL vial 20-Feb-2025 4J050J 30-Sep-2027 1 x 10 mL vial 14-Apr-2025 4J050Q 30-Sep-2027 1 x 10 mL vial 10-Jun-2025 4J050V 30-Sep-2027 1 x 10 mL vial 7-Aug-2025 5B051B 31-Jan-2028 1 x 10 mL vial 2-Oct-2025 3C045AA 28-Feb-2026 1 x 12.5 mL vial 10-Feb-2025 3C045Y 28-Feb-2026 1 x 12.5 mL vial 29-Jul-2024 3C045Z 28-Feb-2026 1 x 12.5 mL vial 21-Oct-2024 5B051A 31-Jan-2028 1 x 12.5 mL vial 12-Jun-2025

Background

Baxter Healthcare Corporation have informed the MHRA that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) packed in the above batches does not contain up to date information relating to the duration of contraception required for females after stopping taking this medication.

The PIL for Onkotrone Injection 2mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion, was updated regarding the duration of contraception for females and extended from four to nine months as follows: use effective contraception during therapy and for at least 9 months after cessation of therapy (PIL section 2). The specific batches listed in the table above do not contain this updated information in the PIL.

Future batches will contain the correct PIL.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Inform female patients of the necessity to use contraception and not become pregnant for at least 9 months after stopping this medication.

The updated PIL can be accessed on the Electronic Medicines Compendium (eMC):

Onkotrone Injection 2 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) - (emc) 1844

Upon request, Baxter Healthcare Corporation will provide hard copies of the updated PIL to wholesalers/pharmacies so that any remaining stock can be supplemented with the correct PIL information. To request hard copies of the PIL, please contact shs_regulatory_uk@baxter.com with your details, i.e. address, product with batch details, required number of leaflets.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals to Provide to Patients:

It is important for female patients to use contraception for a period of at least 9 months after stopping taking this medication. It is important that you do not become pregnant during this period. If you have any questions about this issue, please contact your healthcare professional in the first instance.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries regarding this communication, contact Baxter at MedInfo_UKI@baxter.com or telephone 0800 0260516

For stock control enquiries please contact Baxter at servicecs@baxter.com or telephone 0800 028 9881

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

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Class 4 Medicines Defect Notification: Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Onkotrone Injection 2mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion in 10 ml and 12.5 ml vials, EL(26)A/14