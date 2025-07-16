Life Sciences Sector Plan
The Life Sciences Sector Plan sets out a vision and an action plan to drive growth, innovation, and better health outcomes.
Documents
Details
The Life Sciences Sector Plan outlines targeted actions to support world-class research and development, attract investment, grow advanced manufacturing, and accelerate health innovation.
The Plan aims to position the UK as the leading life sciences economy in Europe by 2030, and the third globally by 2035, behind only the United States and China.