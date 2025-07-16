Policy paper

Life Sciences Sector Plan

The Life Sciences Sector Plan sets out a vision and an action plan to drive growth, innovation, and better health outcomes.

From:
Department for Business and Trade, Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Office for Life Sciences
Published
16 July 2025

Documents

Life Sciences Sector Plan

PDF, 13.9 MB, 78 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email digital@businessandtrade.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Life Sciences Sector Plan outlines targeted actions to support world-class research and development, attract investment, grow advanced manufacturing, and accelerate health innovation.

The Plan aims to position the UK as the leading life sciences economy in Europe by 2030, and the third globally by 2035, behind only the United States and China.

Updates to this page

Published 16 July 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page