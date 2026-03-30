Class 2 Medicines Recall: Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Rabies, Human normal Immunoglobulin 500IU solution for Injection, EL(26)A/18

DMRC reference number

DMRC- 38515822

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Bio Products Laboratory Limited

Medicine Details

Rabies, Human normal Immunoglobulin 500IU solution for Injection

PL: 08801/0014

Active ingredient: Human Rabies Immunoglobulin

SNOMED code: 422303009

GTIN: 15019943000352

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed JRC24208 April 2027 500 IU October 2024

Background

Bio Products Laboratory Limited is recalling one batch of Human Rabies Immunoglobulin following a stability failure for this batch. The batch has shown a reduction in potency of the Human Rabies immunoglobulin. This action is intended to prevent any potential reduction in clinical effectiveness of the product. No adverse event reports have been received related to this defect.

This recall does not impact other batches manufactured that are currently on the market.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Bio Products Laboratory Limited can confirm that 1,414 packs of this batch have been released and distributed. No related adverse event reports have been received related to this defect.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals to Provide to Patients:

No action is required by patients as this product is administered by healthcare professionals only, who will ensure the affected stock is removed from use.

The recall is a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of a loss of efficacy of the product once administered. No adverse event reports have been received related to this issue. Patients who may have received treatment from these batches will not need to take any action.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email medinfo@bpl.co.uk or medinfo@kedrion.com or telephone +44 (0)20 89572255, +44 (0)20 89572622 or +44 (0)20 89572200

For stock control enquiries please email bplorders@kedrion.com, or telephone +44 (0)20 89572251

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

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Class 2 Medicines Recall: Bio Products Laboratory Limited, Rabies, Human normal Immunoglobulin 500IU solution for Injection, EL(26)A/18