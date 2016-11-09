Request records of deceased service personnel

What is held

The MOD is the custodian of the records of service personnel and Home Guard records until they are opened to general public access at the National Archives.

Subject to the payment of an administration fee and provision of a copy of a death certificate (except where death was in service), certain information can be provided from the records of service of service personnel on request under the publication scheme.

Under the scheme, and in recognition of the duty of care owed to the family of the deceased subject, for a period of 25 years following the date of death of the subject and without the consent of the next of kin, MOD will disclose only:

surname

forename

rank

service number

regiment/corps

place of birth

age

date of birth

date of death where this occurred in service

the date an individual joined the service

the date of leaving

good conduct medals (for example, Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (LS&GCM)), any orders of chivalry and gallantry medals (decorations of valour) awarded, some of which may have been announced in the London Gazette

After this period, and if it is held, in addition MOD will disclose without the requirement for next of kin consent:

the units in which he/she served

the dates of this service and the locations of those units

the ranks in which the service was carried out and details of campaign medals awarded

Where the consent of the immediate next of kin has been given for its release to a third party, the 25 year threshold will not apply allowing the release of all the information available under the publication scheme at any time, subject to the payment of an administration fee and the provision of a death certificate (except where death was in service).

Administration fee

Subject to the payment of an administration fee of £30 per record and provision of a death certificate (except where death was in service), certain information can be provided from the records of service of service personnel on request under the publication scheme.

The administration fee of £30 will be waived for requests from those who were the spouse or civil partner of the subject at the time of death (or parent if there was no spouse or civil partner).

The information that is held on individuals varies depending on which service they served with, when they served and the length of their service. In a small number of cases little or no information may be held. Applicants should be aware that the £30 administration fee is non-refundable whatever the outcome of the search.

Before you apply

Before requesting information you are advised to carry out searches from sources that provide access to the details of deceased service personnel at no cost, such as the Commonwealth War Graves Commission ( CWGC ) or the Armed Forces Memorial (AFM) Roll of Honour.

The principal function of the CWGC is to mark, record and maintain the graves, and places of commemoration of Commonwealth military service members who died in the two World Wars. The AFM is dedicated to members of the UK armed forces (Regular and Reserves) killed on duty, or as a result of terrorist action, since World War 2.

While MOD aims generally to provide information where the above conditions are met, it will not disclose any information under the publication scheme where this could prejudice the capability, effectiveness or security of its forces. In the very rare case where release of information from a record might be prejudicial, the applicant will be advised of the relevant Freedom of Information Act statutory exemption that applies to its non disclosure.

How to apply

If you wish to apply for a search you should download, complete and send to MOD the following forms:

For those who are not the immediate next of kin, and who are applying without the consent of the immediate next of kin, download and complete the ‘Application part 1: general enquirer’s form’ and the ‘Application part 2 form’ for the appropriate service (Royal Navy, British Army or RAF).

Next of kin form:

Next of kin form (v6.2) ( PDF , 120KB, 2 pages) or

Next of kin form (v6.2) (MS Word Document, 158KB)

Not the immediate next of kin forms:

Application part 1 form:

General enquirer's form (v6.1) ( PDF , 99KB, 2 pages) or

General enquirer's form (v6.1) (MS Word Document, 134KB)

Application part 2 forms:

Royal Navy/Royal Marines part 2 ( PDF , 98.8KB, 1 page) or

Royal Navy/Royal Marines part 2 (MS Word Document, 50.5KB)

British Army part 2 ( PDF , 19.5KB, 1 page) or

British Army part 2 (MS Word Document, 43KB)

Royal Air Force part 2 ( PDF , 24.1KB, 1 page) or

Royal Air Force part 2 (MS Word Document, 46KB)

When complete send both Application Part 1 (Next of Kin or General Enquirer’s form) and the appropriate Application Part 2 (Service-specific search form) to the address provided on the Service-specific search form.

Further information about service records held by MOD

Information held by MOD on Royal Navy (RN), Royal Marines (RM), British Army, Royal Air Force (RAF) service records and Home Guard records.

Royal Navy and Royal Marine service records

The RN Disclosure Cell holds service records for Commissioned and non-commissioned officers (both RN and RM) from 1924 onwards. Information from these records can be requested under the MOD Publication Scheme.

Please see the Royal Navy website for further details about other service records that are held by the National Archives.

British Army service records

The Army Personnel Centre Historical Disclosures Section holds army service records for officers whose service ended after April 1922 and soldiers whose service ended after January 1921. Information from these records can be requested under the MOD Publication Scheme.

RAF service records

The RAF Disclosures section holds service records for non-commissioned and commissioned RAF personnel dating back to 1920. Information from these records can be requested under the MOD Publication Scheme.

Service records that reflect World War 1 service only are held by the National Archives.