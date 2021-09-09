Military service request forms
Use one of these forms if you’re requesting service records for someone who’s deceased.
Documents
Details
Download and complete the relevant request form to apply for service records for deceased service personnel.
Only use the ‘Next of kin form’ if:
- you are the person’s next of kin
- you are getting consent from the person’s next of kin
You also need to complete a military service search form.
These forms are supplied in 2 formats (PDF and ODT) for completing digitally or by hand. You can request an alternative accessible format above.
Get a copy of military service records (deceased personnel)
Apply for your own military records
Request Home Guard service records