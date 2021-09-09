Guidance

Military service request forms

Use one of these forms if you’re requesting service records for someone who’s deceased.

Next of kin form

Not next of kin form

Home guard form (Home Guards only)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Download and complete the relevant request form to apply for service records for deceased service personnel.

Only use the ‘Next of kin form’ if:

  • you are the person’s next of kin
  • you are getting consent from the person’s next of kin

You also need to complete a military service search form.

These forms are supplied in 2 formats (PDF and ODT) for completing digitally or by hand. You can request an alternative accessible format above.

