Military service search forms
Use one of these search forms if you’re requesting records for someone who’s deceased.
Documents
Details
Download and complete the relevant search form depending on the military service.
Once you have completed this search form and the military service request form, send both forms to the address on the search form.
Make sure you include:
- any supporting documents (for example a death certificate)
- the £30 fee for each separate service record
These forms are supplied in 2 formats (PDF and ODT) for completing digitally or by hand. You can request an alternative accessible format above.
