Military service search forms

Use one of these search forms if you’re requesting records for someone who’s deceased.

Ministry of Defence
9 September 2021

Royal Navy or Royal Marines

British Army

Royal Air Force

Home Guard

Royal Navy or Royal Marines

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

British Army

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Royal Air Force

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Home Guard

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Download and complete the relevant search form depending on the military service.

Once you have completed this search form and the military service request form, send both forms to the address on the search form.

Make sure you include:

  • any supporting documents (for example a death certificate)
  • the £30 fee for each separate service record

These forms are supplied in 2 formats (PDF and ODT) for completing digitally or by hand. You can request an alternative accessible format above.

Get a copy of military service records (deceased personnel)
Apply for your own military records
Request Home Guard service records

