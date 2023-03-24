Records transferred from the The Ministry of Defence to The National Archives
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is currently in the process of transferring circa 9.7 million Service records to The National Archives.
Documents
Details
The MOD is currently in the process of transferring circa 9.7 million Service records to The National Archives. The transfer is expected to complete in 2027.
For more information on what records have been transferred to The National Archives please download the attachment.