Records transferred from the The Ministry of Defence to The National Archives

Ministry of Defence
24 March 2023

Information for transfer to The National Archives

The MOD is currently in the process of transferring circa 9.7 million Service records to The National Archives. The transfer is expected to complete in 2027.

For more information on what records have been transferred to The National Archives please download the attachment.

