Quality and safety of human blood and blood products

What blood establishments, blood banks and manufacturers of blood products need to do to ensure the safety and quality of blood and blood products.

Published 31 January 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Importing blood or blood components

If you import blood or blood components into the UK from the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein you must:

It is recommended that you consult with Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) before importing blood or blood components.

Exporting blood or blood components

If you export blood or blood components from the UK to the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, you must make sure that each unit of blood and each blood component exported:

You may need to demonstrate to the country you’re exporting to that any products you export comply with the relevant standards.

It is recommended that you consult with MHRA before exporting blood or blood components.

Manufacturing blood products

Manufacturers of blood products should comply with the current UK requirements for the collection and testing of human blood and human plasma, for use in the manufacture of blood products.

These are the requirements set out in Directive 2002/98/EC.

Quality and safety of human blood and blood products from 1 January 2021

From 1 January 2021, you should continue to work to the same quality and safety standards as you do now. You will not need to change your current practice.

This is because the UK will maintain the existing quality and safety standards for the collection, testing, processing, storage and distribution of human blood and blood components.

Before importing or exporting blood and blood components from the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein you should consult with the MHRA.

