Form

Blood establishment authorisation application form

Form to apply for a blood establishment authorisation and guidance on completing the form.

Published 1 October 2005
Last updated 14 August 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Blood establishment authorisation application form

PDF, 253KB, 11 pages

Guidance on completing the blood establishment authorisation application form

PDF, 198KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Complete this form if you want authorisation to be a blood establishment and:

  • collect blood
  • conduct donor tests
  • process blood
  • store or distribute blood
Published 1 October 2005
Last updated 14 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the guidance notes

  2. Uploaded updated Blood establishment authorisation application form.

  3. First published.

Related content