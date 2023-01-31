Military Court Centres
The Service Justice System is supported in the UK by two designated Military Court Centres at Bulford (Wiltshire) and Catterick (North Yorkshire).
Introduction
Hearings at both Court Centres are open to the public unless directed otherwise by a Judge Advocate.
The courts are located on the perimeter of a military establishment. This design provides for public access to the Service Courts. The public entrance is staffed by the personnel from Military Provost Guard Service who employ security screening checks as a condition of entry.
Each court centre has two court rooms with all courts holding the capability to manage any type of case within the Service Justice System. Case are listed between the hours of 0930 to 1630, Monday to Friday. The courts do not sit on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays.
Each court is fitted with the latest Digital Audio Recording technology, Assistive Listening devices, and a Digital AV/IP Evidential Presentation System. By mid 2023, the courts will also be fitted with evidential capture devices and the latest technology for recording evidence from victims of serious sexual assault.
Bulford Military Court Centre
Catterick Military Court Centre
Contact details
Court Administration Unit
Email: mcs-group@mod.gov.uk
Military Court Service
Wing Road
Ward Barracks
BULFORD
Wiltshire
SP4 9NA
Telephone: 01980 672071
Bulford Military Court Centre
Email: mcs-bul-groupmailbox@mod.gov.uk
Vimy Crescent
BULFORD
Wiltshire
SP4 9FS
Telephone: 01980 673271
Catterick Military Court Centre
Email: cmc-groupmailbox@mod.gov.uk
Piave Lines
Leyburn Road
CATTERICK
North Yorkshire
DL9 3LE
Telephone: 01748 874558
Court Martial Report Service
Email: mcs-cmrs-group@mod.gov.uk
Military Court Centre
Wing Road
Ward Barracks
BULFORD
Wiltshire
SP4 9NA
Telephone: 01980 672822