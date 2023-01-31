Military Court Centres

Introduction

Hearings at both Court Centres are open to the public unless directed otherwise by a Judge Advocate.

The courts are located on the perimeter of a military establishment. This design provides for public access to the Service Courts. The public entrance is staffed by the personnel from Military Provost Guard Service who employ security screening checks as a condition of entry.

Each court centre has two court rooms with all courts holding the capability to manage any type of case within the Service Justice System. Case are listed between the hours of 0930 to 1630, Monday to Friday. The courts do not sit on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays.

Each court is fitted with the latest Digital Audio Recording technology, Assistive Listening devices, and a Digital AV/IP Evidential Presentation System. By mid 2023, the courts will also be fitted with evidential capture devices and the latest technology for recording evidence from victims of serious sexual assault.

Court Administration Unit

Email: mcs-group@mod.gov.uk

Court Administration Unit

Military Court Service

Wing Road

Ward Barracks

BULFORD

Wiltshire

SP4 9NA

Telephone: 01980 672071



Bulford Military Court Centre

Email: mcs-bul-groupmailbox@mod.gov.uk

Bulford Military Court Centre

Vimy Crescent

BULFORD

Wiltshire

SP4 9FS

Telephone: 01980 673271



Catterick Military Court Centre

Email: cmc-groupmailbox@mod.gov.uk

Catterick Military Court Centre

Piave Lines

Leyburn Road

CATTERICK

North Yorkshire

DL9 3LE

Telephone: 01748 874558



Court Martial Report Service

Email: mcs-cmrs-group@mod.gov.uk

Court Martial Report Service

Military Court Centre

Wing Road

Ward Barracks

BULFORD

Wiltshire

SP4 9NA

Telephone: 01980 672822



