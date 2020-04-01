MHRA regulatory flexibilities resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19)

Expedited assessment of variations and initial applications – We are implementing priority and expedited assessment for national variations (including batch-specific variations) and initial marketing authorisation applications that impact the medicines supply chain. Guidance is in preparation on how to highlight these at the time of submission. Please send notification of requests to expedite to MHRA in advance of submission:

For variations: variationqueries@mhra.gov.uk

For marketing authorisations: RIS.NA@mhra.gov.uk