Clinical trials applications for Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Prioritising COVID-19 assessments

We have procedures for rapid scientific advice, reviews and approvals and are ready to support manufactures, researchers and other regulators. We have dedicated resources to ensure this happens, as we did during the Ebola crisis when we authorised clinical trial applications within a week.

Submitting COVID-19 applications

Please submit any applications directly to the Clinical Trial Helpline by emailing clintrialhelpline@mhra.gov.uk, as well as through the normal CESP route so we can begin work as soon as possible. We will then liaise closely with any applicants to ensure it’s managed as efficiently as possible.

If you want advice of any aspect of a clinical trial, call or email our Clinical Trials Unit on clintrialhelpline@mhra.gov.uk or 020 3080 6456.