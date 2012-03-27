Form

Blood bank compliance report template

Template for a blood bank compliance report and guidance on completing it.

Published 28 March 2012
Last updated 17 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Blood bank compliance report template

Blood Compliance Report Declaration 2020

Blood Compliance Report Guidance Notes 2020

Distribution sites addendum

Complete this report annually if you are a hospital blood bank. It should provide detail about:

  • processes
  • procedures
  • equipment
  • personnel
