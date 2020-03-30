Medical devices clinical investigations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Ongoing clinical investigations

We are aware of the challenges arising from COVID-19 and we will maintain a flexible and pragmatic approach to the regulatory requirements for clinical investigations.

We recognise that clinical investigation resource may be absent or redeployed from research activities. Investigators and sponsors should keep us updated on how COVID-19 is impacting their studies.

The first priority is the safety of participants of clinical investigations and this will remain our focus. Therefore, carefully document all actions and risk assessments you take in response to COVID-19 to determine the impact.

If you believe COVID-19 is going to impact patient safety, contact us at devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk as soon as possible and we will deal with these issues on a case-by-case basis.

Pausing ongoing clinical investigations

If a clinical investigation needs to be paused, notify us as soon as possible and keep good records of your actions.

Once you are ready to re-start, inform us and provide a summary of the actions taken and whether there was any patient safety impact.

Amendments

If there are any actions you need to take in response to COVID-19 that are considered an amendment, tell us by emailing devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk and we will expedite the review. Please make it clear in your cover letter that the amendment is in response to COVID-19.

You must tell us about any changes made to:

the device under investigation

study documentation, including the clinical investigation plan

investigators or investigating institutions

changes requested by an ethics committee

We will assess any amendments that are not related to COVID-19 within normal MHRA processing times.

Protocol deviations

We appreciate that the impact of COVID-19 will likely result in an increase in protocol deviations. You should maintain good records of these deviations. Unless there is an impact onto patient safety, you do not need to notify MHRA of COVID-19 related deviations.

However, all other protocol deviations must be reported to us as normal.

New submissions for clinical investigations

Any new submissions for clinical investigations that will have a direct impact on the COVID-19 emergency will get a fast-track review.

However, you must still provide the documentation detailed in guidance on compiling a submission and guidance for manufacturers.

You must submit your application electronically using the Integrated Research Application System (IRAS).

Give us advanced notice of your intention to apply and ensure your study title clearly identifies it as related to COVID-19.

If you are considering submitting an application for a medical device that is not related to COVID-19, contact us first. We might ask you to defer the submission if there is a resource issue.

We will assess any clinical investigation submissions that are not related to COVID-19 within standard statutory processing times.

Send all queries to devices.regulatory@mhra.gov.uk.